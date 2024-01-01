Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Williams' ankle injury is "nothing significant," Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Williams hurt his ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Dallas and was unable to return. However, the injury doesn't appear to be serious, and the second-year wideout is considered day-to-day, per Campbell. That being said, the Lions are unlikely to move out of the No. 3 playoff seed in the NFC, so it wouldn't be surprising if Williams is put on a snap count or held out altogether for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Minnesota.