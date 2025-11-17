Williams recorded four receptions on seven targets for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Eagles. He added one rush for nine yards.

Williams accounted for Detroit's only touchdown of the game with a 40-yard score, with most of the yardage coming after the catch. It was a poor offensive night from the Lions, but Williams also chipped in long gains of 27 and 19 yards to provide at least some positivity. This was his third-highest yardage total of the season, and he now has 10 catches for 207 yards and two touchdowns combined across the two games since head coach Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling.