Williams recorded five receptions (on nine targets) for 70 yards in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Steelers.

Williams tied for second on the team with nine targets, as there was plenty of opportunity for all of Detroit's pass catchers due to Jared Goff taking to the air 54 times. Williams was quiet for much of the game, though he logged a pair of 21-yard receptions and served as the Lions' primary deep threat as they attempted a dramatic comeback late in the fourth quarter. Williams took a slight step back relative to his recent performances, but he has at least 70 receiving yards in six of eight games while also recording five touchdowns since the team's bye in Week 8