Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that Williams (hamstring/suspension) won't play Saturday versus the Jaguars and "there's a good chance" he's done for the preseason, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams is already suspended for the first six games of the regular season, giving him plenty of time to recover, but every missed offseason rep will be impactful for the second-year pro. A 2022 first-round pick, Williams scarcely played as a rookie while working his way back from an ACL tear suffered in college. As he won't be eligible to even participate in team practices while suspended, it wouldn't be surprising if Williams gets off to a slow start when eligible to play, and healthy, during the 2023 season.