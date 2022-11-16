Coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that he expects Williams (knee) to be designated for a return from IR at some point after Thanksgiving, making Week 13 versus the Jaguars his earliest possible return date, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell said it's possible that Williams practices before Thanksgiving, but that he doesn't expect the rookie first-round pick to do so, much less take the field Nov. 24 versus Buffalo even if he is activated in time. Woodard reports that Campbell offered either Week 13 versus Jacksonville or Week 14 against the Giants as more realistic return targets for Williams, who Detroit has avoided rushing back from his left ACL tear. The Lions have designated DJ Chark (ankle) to resume practicing Wednesday, so the receiving corps stands to receive a boost even before Williams is ready to contribute.