Williams (not injury related), who is listed as questionable but on track to play Sunday against the Panthers, is expected to be limited to around 20 snaps in his season debut, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After missing the first four games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Williams was cleared to return to practice this week and was a full participant in sessions Wednesday through Friday. Though the time off while he served his suspension has allowed Williams to heal up from his preseason hamstring injury, the Lions don't appear ready to turn him loose for a full-time role in his 2023 debut. Even though he'll likely be in store for a light snap count Sunday, Williams could still be heavily targeted during his limited time on the field, as the Lions are expected to be without two of their top pass catchers in Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring).