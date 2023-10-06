Williams (not injury related) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

This would seem to be the Lions' way of suggesting that Williams may not be ready to play even though he's healthy and no longer suspended. It also adds to concerns about his potential workload in the event he's active ahead of the 1:00 ET kickoff, though the Lions don't exactly have great WR alternatives with No. 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) listed as doubtful and Josh Reynolds (groin) deemed questionable. Reynolds was a full practice participant Friday and at this point looks like the safest bet for snaps and targets among Detroit's WRs.