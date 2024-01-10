Williams (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday.

After injuring his ankle during the Lions' Week 17 loss at Dallas, Williams kicked off Week 18 prep with an absence from drills. It continued Thursday and Friday, but he was listed with an illness on both occasions and eventually was ruled out for this past Sunday's regular-season finale against the Vikings. Coach Dan Campbell told Kyle Meinke of MLive.com on Monday that Williams was expected to practice this week and should be OK for Sunday night's wild-card matchup with the Rams, and after Wednesday's uncapped session, the wide receiver is in the clear to return to action. In eight appearances since Detroit's Week 9 bye, Williams averaged 15.7 yards on his 18 catches, notched three carries for 29 yards and scored two touchdowns.