Williams was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Williams' six-game suspension to begin the season due to a violation of the NFL's gambling policy was reduced to four games last Friday after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to an amended policy. The Lions have a roster exemption for Williams until next Monday, but considering the team's top two wide receivers are tending to injuries, Williams could have a decent role off the bat, assuming he's active, despite coach Dan Campbell's assertion Monday that the second-year pro will have a limited role, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Williams' situation for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers may change if one or both of Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen, DNP on Wednesday) and Josh Reynolds (groin, LP) are limited or sidelined this weekend.