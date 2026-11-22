Williams brought in all four targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 31-21 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The highlight of Williams' afternoon was a 57-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter where he got free on a post pattern, and the fifth-year veteran also led the Lions in receiving yards. Williams has at least four receptions in four of the last five games, and Sunday marked his third game with more than 90 receiving yards. The 2022 first-round pick is now averaging 17.0 yards per reception heading into Thursday's Week 12 home matchup against the Bears.