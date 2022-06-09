Coach Dan Campbell (knee) said Thursday "I don't see" Williams (knee) being ready for the start of training camp, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Campbell said he's "very hopeful" about Williams, but that he doesn't expect the rookie first-round pick to be ready for the start of training camp. Still, that leaves a potential window for Williams to return to the field at some point in camp, and the idea of him suiting up at some point during the first months of the regular season has been floated previously. Williams is coming off a left ACL tear suffered back in January, and when ready for game action, he stands to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark atop Detroit's wide receiver depth chart.