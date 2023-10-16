Williams recorded two receptions on three targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta accounted for 26 targets, while no other Detroit receiver saw more than three. Williams was among that group, though he managed to stand out thanks to a long 45-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter. In addition to showing off his deep speed, Williams made an impressive adjustment on the underthrown ball and managed to out-maneuver a defender blanketed on him. He has only six targets across his first two games of the season, though his performance Sunday could earn him a more significant role moving forward.