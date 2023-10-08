Williams (non-injury) is listed as active Sunday versus the Panthers.

With a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy behind him, Williams will be available to the Lions offense for the first time this season. On its face, the situation would seem to be a positive one for the second-year pro with top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) sidelined. However, coach Dan Campbell mentioned earlier in the week that Williams would be eased into action, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Williams was slated for a limited role. Thus, it'll be difficult to trust Williams to produce Sunday, even with St. Brown out.