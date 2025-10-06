Williams recorded one reception on one target for nine yards in Sunday's 37-24 win over the Bengals. He added one rush for one yard.

Williams was coming off an eight-target performance in Week 4, but he had very limited involvement in Sunday's blowout victory. Both of his touches came on Detroit's first two drives of the game. While Jared Goff only took to the air 23 times to limit opportunities across the board, Williams has five or fewer targets in all but one game so far this season.