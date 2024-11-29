Williams gathered in five of seven targets for 28 yards and took two carries for 18 yards during Thursday's 23-20 win against the Bears.

After racking up at least 50 receiving yards in each of the Lions' previous three contests, Williams fell off a bit Week 13, despite tying his third-highest target count of the campaign. He did match Amon-Ra St. Brown for the team lead on that front, but all of St. Brown (5-73-0), Tim Patrick (2-48-0 on three targets) and David Montgomery (3-36-0 on three targets) ranked above Williams as pass catchers, and TE Sam LaPorta hauled in both of Jared Goff's TD passes. On a positive note, though, Williams recorded a season high in rushing yards with the help of a 15-yard carry that included him hurdling a Bears defender. His next chance to produce will be next Thursday versus the Packers.