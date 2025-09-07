Lions' Jameson Williams: Nabs three-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams and the Lions agreed Saturday on a three-year, $83 million contract extension with $67 million guaranteed, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Williams broke out with a career-best campaign in 2024, recording 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 61 yards and another touchdown over 15 regular-season contests. Detroit picked up the Alabama product's fifth-year option in late April, and the sides have now agreed upon a deal that will keep Williams with the team for at least three more campaigns. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff are signed through 2028, so the trio is slated to work together for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Gets fifth-year option•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Should get fifth-year option•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Mixed bag versus Washington•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Reaches 1,000-yard threshold•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Two TDs in win•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Career-high 143 rec yards in win•