Williams and the Lions agreed Saturday on a three-year, $83 million contract extension with $67 million guaranteed, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Williams broke out with a career-best campaign in 2024, recording 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing 11 times for 61 yards and another touchdown over 15 regular-season contests. Detroit picked up the Alabama product's fifth-year option in late April, and the sides have now agreed upon a deal that will keep Williams with the team for at least three more campaigns. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff are signed through 2028, so the trio is slated to work together for the foreseeable future.