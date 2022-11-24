Williams (knee) will not be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list for Thursday's contest against the Bills, but he could make his season debut as early as Week 13, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Detroit designated Williams for a return to practice Monday, but the rookie first-round pick hasn't yet gone full-speed during drills and never seemed like a realistic candidate to play Thanksgiving Day. Williams is on track to ramp up to a full practice workload next week, and it sounds as though as long as he avoids any setbacks, he could make his NFL debut as early as Dec. 04 versus the Jaguars. On a bright note for Thanksgiving Day, Josh Reynolds (back) is expected to be available for the Lions, per Rapoport.