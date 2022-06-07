Williams (knee) isn't practicing during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp, Jeremy Reisman of SB Nation reports.
This isn't surprising given the rookie tore his ACL during the National Championship Game in January. Williams will be roughly eight months removed from the initial injury when the 2022 regular season kicks off and has already targeted training camp as a potential return date. However, the Lions are expected to be extremely cautious with their first-round pick, so while there's optimism Williams to be available Week 1, he likely won't make an impact right away.