Williams (knee), who is bouncing back from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports.

That said, coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-rounder will play at some point this season. Williams -- who suffered his knee injury last January during the National Championship Game -- thus remains without a concrete timetable for a potential return to game action.