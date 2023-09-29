Williams is eligible to play as soon as Week 5 against Carolina after the NFL and NFLPA agreed Friday on a new policy for player gambling, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

The new policy increases punishments for betting on NFL games and decreases punishments for betting on other spots from team facilities. The league originally suspended Williams for the first six games of the season but will now allow him to come back after sitting out four weeks, potentially providing another boost to a Detroit passing game that's largely leaned on WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds and TE Sam LaPorta. If Williams lives up to his first-round billing it'll be one of the league's best groups of pass catchers, with potential for RB Jahmyr Gibbs to give the Lions a fourth high-impact player at some point. On the hand, Reynolds could maintain a degree of fantasy relevance if Williams struggles to earn snaps and/or targets.