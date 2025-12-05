Williams secured seven of nine targets for 96 yards in the Lions' 44-30 win over the Cowboys on Thursday night. He also rushed once for seven yards.

Despite Amon-Ra St. Brown managing to play through his ankle issue, Williams put together a second straight impressive performance. The speedy fourth-year pro tied with Jahmyr Gibbs for the team lead in receptions and with St. Brown for the same slotting in targets, while setting the pace in receiving yards. Williams has drawn 19 targets over the last two games while recording at least 88 receiving yards in four straight, affording him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 15 road showdown against the Rams on Sunday, Dec. 14.