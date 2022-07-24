The Lions placed Williams (knee) on the active/NFI list Sunday.

As expected, Williams won't be ready for the start of training camp and will instead continue his rehab from the ACL surgery he had in January. After investing the 12th overall pick on the wideout, the Lions will likely continue to exercise the utmost caution, but when the rookie is eventually cleared, he'll form a potentially dynamic trio with Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.

