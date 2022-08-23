Williams (knee) has been placed on the Reserve/NFI list by the Lions.
Williams tore his ACL on Jan. 10, so it's not a surprise that he won't be ready to start the coming season. Tuesday's transaction ensures that the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will miss at least the Lions' first four contests. In his absence, the team's wideout corps will be led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.
More News
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Won't be ready Week 1•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Placed on non-football injury list•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Looking unlikely for start of camp•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not practicing to start minicamp•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Early season return possible•
-
Lions' Jameson Williams: Surgeon provides hope•