Williams (knee) has been placed on the Reserve/NFI list by the Lions.

Williams tore his ACL on Jan. 10, so it's not a surprise that he won't be ready to start the coming season. Tuesday's transaction ensures that the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will miss at least the Lions' first four contests. In his absence, the team's wideout corps will be led by Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark.