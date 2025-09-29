Williams recorded two receptions on eight targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Browns. He added one rush for minus-three yards.

Williams has had a slow start to the season, with Sunday's performance marking the third time in four games that he's logged fewer than 45 receiving yards. This showing was particularly troubling because he led the team in targets, and the Lions seemingly made it a goal to get him going. Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, Jared Goff took some of the blame for the several miscues when targeting Williams, saying he made poor reads, though Williams also dropped several passes.