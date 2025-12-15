Williams caught seven of nine targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-34 loss to the Rams.

Williams continued his recent string of WR1 performances by nearly matching the season-best line of 7-144-1 he produced against the Packers in Week 13. The Alabama product is averaging 95.3 yards per game since Detroit's Week 8 bye, and that includes a zero-catch dud against the Giants. Amon-Ra St. Brown (13-164-2) also feasted against the Rams' secondary, proving that this passing attack can generate two fantasy stars simultaneously. Williams needs just 64 receiving yards against the Steelers next Sunday in order to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in consecutive seasons.