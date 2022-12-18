Williams was targeted once but did not catch a pass during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets.

The Lions simply don't seem willing to put too much on Williams' plate early on in his career. Not only did the explosive rookie again run behind a clear top trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds, but Williams has yet to overtake Kalif Raymond for the No. 4 role, either. It is entirely possible that fantasy managers will have to wait until next season before Williams can be counted on for statistical production.