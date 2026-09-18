Williams brought in two of four targets for 33 yards in the Lions' 41-31 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Williams produced modest numbers for the second time in as many games to open the season, and the speedy wideout didn't even record his second reception until just before the two-minute warning in the second half. Both of Williams' catches Thursday went for first downs, but he saw a sizable reduction from the nine targets he'd logged in the season-opening overtime victory against the Saints on Sunday. The 2022 first-round pick will look to put together his first standout performance of the season in a Week 3 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27.