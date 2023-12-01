Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated that Williams could see increased usage moving forward. "[Williams'] reps are going up. He continues to get out there and the ball is just going to keep gravitating to him a little bit more than it already has."

After seeing no more than a quarter of the offensive snaps in any game as a rookie and no more than 50 percent in any game before Detroit's Week 9 bye week, Williams logged between 52 and 68 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the three games since the bye. While the Alabama product didn't see more than three targets in any of them, there is legitimate hope that his workload could increase since nothing correlates stronger with statistical production than playing time.