Williams brought in two of four targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Williams was on his way to a second consecutive lackluster game to open the season before he turned on the jets for a 44-yard touchdown reception just past the halfway point of the third quarter. Williams saw his Week 1 catch total cut in half, but his yardage saw an 85-yard boost and afford him his first 100-yard effort since Week 16 of last season. Williams will try to break through against the Ravens secondary in a Week 3 road matchup in Baltimore on Monday night, Sept. 22.