Williams secured his only target for 11 yards while rushing once for 19 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's win over the Saints.

Williams again logged around 60 percent of the offensive snaps, but an increased workload in the passing game has yet to follow the jump in playing time he is seeing. At least Williams made the most of the touches he had, with one of the game's highlights being a double reverse that saw Willams display his high-end speed for a 19-yard rushing touchdown. The Alabama product will next aim at a Chicago defense allowing the sixth-most points per game (24.7) in 2023.