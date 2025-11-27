Williams caught seven of 10 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. he also lost five yards on his only carry.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) left the game in the first quarter and didn't return, pushing Williams into the WR1 role for the Lions. The fourth-year player didn't disappoint, setting new season highs in catches and receiving yards while hauling in his fourth TD in the last five games on a 22-yard toss from Jared Goff in the second quarter. Per Colton Pouncy of The Athletic, coach Dan Campbell suggested after the game that while St. Brown's ankle injury wasn't believed to be too serious he could miss a game or two, so Williams could head into a Week 14 clash with the Cowboys' shaky secondary as the clear top downfield option for Goff. On the season, Williams has delivered a 38-706-6 line on 61 targets through 12 contests.