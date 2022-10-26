Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday that Williams (knee) is at least a month away from playing, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams remains on the the reserve/NFI list, where he began the season while he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered in January while playing for Alabama during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The rookie first-round pick still hasn't resumed practicing, and Campbell's latest update suggests that the earliest Williams will make his NFL debut is likely late November or early December. The Lions could also have DJ Chark (ankle) back from injured reserve by the time Williams is ready to contribute.