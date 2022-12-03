Williams (knee) was activated off the reserve/non-football injury list Saturday and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear how much Williams will actually play as the Lions are arguably the healthiest they've been all season at wide receiver, but given the team was pressed against a deadline with this activation, there's clearly some plan to involve the Alabama product. The rookie receiver hasn't played since tearing his ACL back in November, but when healthy could be regarded as one of the more electric playmakers in the entire league. Expect Williams to easily gain a foothold on a top-three WR spot once he's eventually deemed capable of commanding a full snap share.