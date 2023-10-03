Head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams will serve in a supporting role should the receiver be active in Week 5 against the Panthers, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "I'm not looking for yards, I'm not looking for explosives, not looking for touchdowns. Man, just be a reliable receiver, like any of those guys in the room. That's it," Campbell said Monday.

Williams saw two touches in six games as a rookie before missing time with two different hamstring injuries this past summer. While he is considered healthy upon his return from his gambling-related suspension Monday, Campbell not only made it clear that Williams "can't play 60 plays" this weekend, but he insisted that Detroit needs "to see where [Williams] is at with football" to figure out how much it can depend on the Alabama product going forward. Williams could still be a worthwhile stash in fantasy formats thanks to his theoretically high ceiling, but expectations for his production should be held in check if he returns as nothing more than the No. 4 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, and Kalif Raymond.