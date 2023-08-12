Williams caught two of seven targets for 18 yards in Friday's 21-16 preseason win over the Giants.

The Lions dialed up a few deep balls to Williams, but he and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld couldn't get on the same page. After missing most of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL, Williams is expected to stretch the field for Detroit with his speed once his six-game suspension for gambling expires. The 2022 first-round pick should continue to be featured heavily throughout the preseason.