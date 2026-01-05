Williams secured six of eight targets for 74 yards in the Lions' 19-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Williams played second fiddle to Amon-Ra St. Brown -- who finished with an 11-139-0 line on 15 targets -- but the former managed to close out a career-best season with another solid performance. Williams finally evolved into a well-rounded No. 2 receiver during the second half of the campaign, allowing him to finish with new career highs in receptions (65) and receiving yards (1,117) while also tying a career-best figure n receiving touchdowns (seven) across 17 games. Williams should reprise his role in 2026 alongside St. Brown following a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.