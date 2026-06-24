Lions' Jameson Williams: Slated to maintain key role

Ahead of training camp, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Williams and Isaac TeSlaa are projected as the Lions' starting wide receivers, Christian Boohe of SI.com reports.

While St. Brown and Williams will be reprising their key pass-catching roles in 2026, TeSlaa figures to see an uptick in volume in his second pro campaign. Though St. Brown is entrenched as Detroit's clear-cut WR1, Williams will have ample opportunity in his fifth campaign as a pro to make a mark from a fantasy perspective. The 2022 first-rounder is coming off a 2025 regular-season in which he recorded career-highs in catches (65), targets (102) and receiving yards (1,117) en route to notching seven TDs in 17 games.