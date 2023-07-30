Williams (leg) is scheduled to take part in Sunday's practice, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Williams missed the Lions' first four sessions of training camp with a leg injury, but he'll be on the field Sunday for what's expected to be a light practice involving limited contact. Given that Williams missed most of his rookie season in 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL, the Lions may elect to proceed cautiously with easing him back to full practice. Even if he's not cleared to play in the Aug. 11 preseason opener versus the Giants, Williams should be back up to full speed at some point during the three-game exhibition slate, barring any setbacks. The 22-year-old will still have to sit out the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's gambling policy, and he won't be eligible to take part in Lions practices from Weeks 1 through 3.