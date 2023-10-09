Williams caught two of three targets for two yards during Sunday's 42-24 win over Carolina.

Williams' highly-anticipated 2023 debut was more or less of a dud from a production standpoint. Despite the absences of Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), Williams tied for fourth among Lions wide receivers in snaps and didn't do much with the opportunities he was given. Meanwhile, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Sam LaPorta did most of the heavy lifting for a Detroit passing game that efficiently accumulated 236 yards. Even if St. Brown remains sidelined in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, Williams may not be needed for the kind of volume that would warrant consideration for fantasy lineups.