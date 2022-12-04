Not only will Williams (knee) get eased into the offense, but he'll also see some work as a 'gunner' on special teams, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sunday morning pregame show.
Why the Lions would expose a key asset like Williams in special teams coverage under normal circumstances is questionable at best, but with him returning from a knee injury, this seems like a bad idea.
