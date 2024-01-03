Williams (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, per coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Campbell downplayed Williams' injury Monday, but it's significant enough to keep the wide receiver off the practice field Wednesday. The coach says that the team plans to play its starters as usual against the Vikings in Sunday's regular-season finale, but injured players could get the week off to heal up for the playoffs, so Williams could be held out as a precaution even if the injury isn't especially significant.