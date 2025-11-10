Williams recorded six receptions on seven targets for 119 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

Williams has had frustratingly low production for most of the season, though he managed to top 100 receiving yards for the second time while also finding the end zone for the second consecutive contest. His longest gain of the day came midway through the third quarter when he broke free over the middle of the field and sprinted down the sideline for 41 yards. Williams also tallied a 22-yard reception in addition to his 14-yard touchdown. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties for the game, which could bode well for Williams if Campbell retains the duties moving forward.