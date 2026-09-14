Williams gathered in just four of nine targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 31-30 overtime win against the Saints.

QB Jared Goff and Williams weren't on the same page often Week 1, as the fifth-year wide receiver's catch rate fell below 50 percent, and nearly half of Williams' yards (22) occurred on one reception. Williams is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, a span in which he averaged 17.2 yards per grab, so he's a good bet to bounce back in the near future, and perhaps as soon as Thursday's road showdown with the Bills.