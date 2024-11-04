Williams' two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances was lifted Monday, but the Lions were given a roster exemption, allowing the team some time to bring him back to the active roster, per the NFL's transaction log.

Williams sat out wins Week 8 against the Titans and Week 9 at Green Bay, but with his ban over, coach Dan Campbell told Benjamin Raven of MLive.com on Monday that the Lions are "gonna kick him out there with the offense and get him going. I expect him to be ready to roll." The aforementioned roster exemption doesn't have a known timeline to expire, but based on Campbell's comments, Williams appears as if he'll be available for Sunday's game at Houston.