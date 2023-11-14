Williams secured both of his targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 41-38 win over the Chargers.

While Williams has yet to put together a breakout performance, he seemingly took a step in the right direction while logging a career-high 52 percent of the offensive snaps coming out of Detroit's bye week. In addition to not dropping any of his passes, Williams made key blocks during David Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown scamper that contributed heavily to the Lions' three-point win. Given that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reportedly told Williams that his involvement in the offense won't improve unless Williams first improves as a blocker, per John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated, this performance will hopefully lead to more opportunities for Williams down the road. However, one complicating factor in his outlook is the recently acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs), as it remains to be seen if he was merely brought in for depth purposes or not.