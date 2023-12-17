Williams recorded four receptions on seven targets for 47 yards in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

Williams' overall stat line may not look significant, but he topped three targets for only the second time this season. He also showed ability as a possession receiver rather than just a deep threat, as he was targeted primarily in short areas of the field with the majority of his yardage coming after the catch. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta will continue to be prioritized as pass catchers, but Williams is still plenty capable of emerging as the third receiver in Detroit.