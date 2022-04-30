Williams (knee) is hoping to participate in training camp, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Williams tore his ACL on Jan. 10 and will be over seven months removed from surgery by the time training camp commences this summer. Despite modern advancements in medical treatments, expecting him to be ready for the start of training camp seems optimistic, and it's not certain that he will even be able to work himself into individual drills before the preseason begins. In the end, fantasy managers will likely need to be patient with Williams as a rookie, with Meinke noting that the receiver most likely won't be ready for game action until October.