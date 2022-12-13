Williams caught one of two targets for 41 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-23 win over Minnesota.

Williams looked like he could be in line for a big day after getting wide open for a long touchdown early on, but he ended up logging just 19 percent of the offensive snaps after seeing 11 percent in his professional debut last week. Meanwhile, Josh Reynolds (60 percent) remained the clear No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (87) and DJ Chark (85). While Williams could continue pushing Reynolds for a larger role down the stretch, Williams currently seems unlikely to be seeing enough playing time to be a reliable fantasy option.