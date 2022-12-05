Williams was targeted once but did not catch a pass during Sunday's 40-14 win over the Jaguars.

After talk of Williams potentially seeing time on special teams in his professional debut, the rookie was contained to just eight snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark each had their way with the Jaguars secondary in the blowout victory, giving the Lions no reason to rush Williams into heavy snaps. With that said, there is no denying the dynamic element that Williams could bring to the table as a third receiver in Detroit's offense, so look for Williams' role to only grow as the season goes on. Next up is a Week 14 matchup with a beatable Vikings secondary.