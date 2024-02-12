Williams caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 354 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 29 yards and one touchdown over 12 games in 2023.

While Williams -- who missed the first four games of the year due to a gambling-related suspension -- has not truly lived up to his first-round pedigree through two seasons, he seems to be making strides in the right direction. After starting the season consistently logging less than half of the offensive snaps, the Alabama product finished the year seeing at least two-thirds of them while serving as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams then made a number of catches over three playoff games, ultimately putting together a two-touchdown performance in a loss to the 49ers in the NFC championship game. Unless Detroit brings in significant competition at wide receiver, Williams could be in store for a breakout 2024 campaign as an ascending talent within a high-scoring offense.